New Worthing pizza takeaway applies for late-night refreshment sales

A new hot food takeaway in Worthing has applied for a premises licence with late-night refreshment sales.

RFG Poole Ltd has made the application to Worthing Borough Council for a new premises licence for Square Pizza Stop, in Field Place Parade.

The hot food takeaway seeks the sale of late-night refreshment from 11pm to midnight, Monday to Sunday. Opening hours are given as 11am to midnight, Monday to Sunday.

Representations must reach the licensing unit no later than November 17. The applicant has offered a set of conditions to address the licensing objectives.

Square Pizza Stop is set to open in Goring

A committee hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, at 6.30pm if required.

