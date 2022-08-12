New Worthing pizza takeaway wants to open until later

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for a premises licence was discussed by the borough council’s licensing committee and a decision will be announced next week.

The takeaway, which opened in South Farm Road in April, applied to set its opening hours from noon to 3am Monday to Sunday with the sale of late-night refreshments – not including alcohol – between 11pm and 3am.

Sussex Police raised concerns about the application but, after agreeing a number of conditions with Tops Pizza, withdrew the objection.

Tops Pizza in South Farm Road, Worthing

The conditions included the installation and managing of CCTV, no selling to anyone under 16 after 11pm unless they are accompanied by an adult, the use of door staff from 11pm, and assurances that all delivery drivers will park legally and behave appropriately.

On top of that, no music will be played, there will be no outdoor seating after 11pm, and no service will be given to anyone ‘behaving in a disorderly manner’.

Noise concerns were raised by the council’s environmental protection team, given the number of homes in the area, including flats above some of the shops.

Team leader Nadeem Shad told the meeting that noise from customers and delivery vehicles – as well as the extraction fans from the kitchen – could cause a public nuisance.

Mohamed Abdulla, representing Tops Pizza, offered to reduce the 3am closing to only Fridays and Saturdays.

But Mr Shad said: “3am at that location I still believe is too late. The potential for disturbance is quite significant.”