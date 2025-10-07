New Worthing town centre casino wants permission to open 24 hours a day

The owners of a new casino in Worthing town centre have revealed details of the planned hours, including alcohol sales, music and late-night refreshment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slots Trading Ltd has already been granted planning permission by Worthing Borough Council to change the use of the former Card Factory shop into an arcade incorporating bingo.

Notice of an application for a bingo premises licence for 82-84 Montague Street was published on August 7. Now a new premises licence for Wilson's Casino has been made, seeking authorisation for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises, the provision of regulated entertainment in the form of recorded music and the provision of late-night refreshment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hours for alcohol sales have been given as 10am to 12am Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 2am Friday and Saturday.

Worthing Borough Council has already granted planning permission to change the use of this empty shop into an arcade incorporating bingo

Recorded music is listed as 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Opening hours will be 24 hours a day Monday to Saturday, with late-night refreshment available 11pm to 5am Monday to Sunday.

The applicant has offered a set of conditions to address the licensing objectives.

The consultation closes on Friday, October 31, and a committee hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 24, at 6.30pm, if required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk