Newhaven neighbourhood plan referendum result welcomed

Newhaven’s neighbourhood plan is set to be formally adopted after residents overwhelming voted in support of the local planning document.

The plan which will help shape development within the town, was given residents’ backing at a local referendum on October 10.

The referendum saw 83 per cent of Newhaven voters back the plan, with 1,105 people voting in support and 192 against.

The result of the referendum was welcomed at a meeting of Lewes District Council’s cabinet on Monday (October 28), where council leaders gave their support to formally adopting the plan’s policies.

Cllr Emily O’Brien, the council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “I’m really delighted that, following a long process which Newhaven undertaken, this has now been out to referendum and residents voted overwhelmingly in favour of adopting.

“This is a good thing for Newhaven. As well as the neighbourhood planning, where people are more in control of their local planning process and have more say, it also unlocks a little bit more of the CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) funding.”

The result was also welcomed by Cllr Julie Carr, cabinet member for recycling, waste and open spaces.

Cllr Carr, who also represents the Newhaven North ward, said: “As a councillor for Newhaven, I just want to say that I am delighted to finally get to this point today.

“I would also like to add my thanks to Susie Mullins at Newhaven Town Council. She has been an absolute star in leading on this and managed to get it to where it is today.

“There has been a real community engagement on the local plan. We’ve focus groups and the community really got behind shaping the neighbourhood plan and hopefully we will see the benefits once it is implemented.”

Formal adoption of the neighbourhood plan will now move forward to a full council vote in the coming weeks. It will also need to be passed by South Downs National Park Authority, as part of Newhaven is within the national park.

In a statement released after the meeting, Cllr O’Brien added: “Neighbourhood plans put planning powers in the hands of local residents.

“With this positive vote, the neighbourhood plan will sit alongside the Lewes District Council Local Plan, meaning that all future planning applications that relate to Newhaven must be decided in accordance with both documents.”