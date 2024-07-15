Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes District Council said councillors have approved the next phase of redevelopment at Newhaven Square.

The council said the project would see the creation of a new Health & Wellbeing Hub, which would include a new home for Chapel Street Surgery and Quayside Medical Practice.

The council said the project would also include ‘the further development of the Primary Care Network, a new pharmacy and the expansion of Wave Active at Seahaven Swim & Fitness and its integration with healthcare to support the health, wellbeing and rehabilitation of patients’.

Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said: “It is fantastic to have a lifechanging opportunity in Newhaven within our grasp and one that will improve people’s lives for generations to come. Our project will also create jobs, bring more people into the town to local shops, encourage new business growth and increase the overall appeal of the place to visit.”

The redevelopment project at Newhaven Square will see the creation of a new Health & Wellbeing Hub, which would include 'a new home for Chapel Street Surgery (pictured) and Quayside Medical Practice. Photo: Google Street View

Lewes District Council said the project is expected to be complete within two years, adding that the updated business case and main contractor appointment have been approved.

Duncan Kerr, chief executive of Wave Active, said: “The health hub will bring together traditional general practice and primary healthcare within an activity focused, leisure centre environment, offering connected healthcare provision in the heart of the local community under one roof. The potential impact is huge and incredibly exciting for all those involved.”

The council said its is working on a ‘phased approach’ to the opening of the top deck of the car park, with 51 more spaces being made available to the public.

Dr Paul Moore from Quayside Medical Practice, said: “The vision to provide a service that maximises people’s opportunity to live with good health was shared with our neighbours, Wave Active, providers of services promoting activity and wellbeing in our community. Together we have co-designed a location for delivery of healthcare, but also access to health-promoting activity. We will deliver patient and family-centred GP services from baby checks and immunisation, through to minor and more serious health concerns.”

The council said a creative hub is being developed too, which will offer co-working and a start-up businesses space.