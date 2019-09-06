Newhaven to benefit from up to £25million in Government funding

Newhaven is to benefit from up to £25million in funding to help it 'level up' with more prosperous areas in the UK.

It is one of 100 towns in the UK which has been invited to bid for a share of the £3.6 billion Towns Fund, the Government announced today.

The towns eligible for support are places with 'proud industrial and economic heritage' which have not always benefited from economic growth in the same way as more prosperous areas, according to the Government.

Local leaders, business owners and community members in Newhaven will be asked to draw up ambitious plans to transform the town’s economic growth prospects, with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture.

Robert Jenrick MP, Local Government Secretary, said: "Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities, is at the heart of the mission of this government.

"We want to level-up our great towns, raising living standards and ensuring they can thrive with transformative investment in transport, technology, skills and culture.

"I will now work with local people from the 100 communities announced today to agree proposals to invest up to £25 million in each place.

"I hope these deals will provide the investment and the impetus for long-term renewal ensuring each town can look to the future with a new optimism."

Newhaven is one of three towns in Sussex which has been included in the list.

The others are Hastings and Crawley.

Jake Berry MP, Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, said: "In July, the Prime Minister promised to level up 100 towns across the country, and today we’re delivering that promise.

"The best answers for local people will come from local people, that’s why we have listened to people living in these towns and will support them with a mega £3.6 billion fund to drive jobs and economic growth."

The government will soon publish a prospectus to guide towns through the process and set eligibility criteria for funding.

SEE MORE: Advice issued after farm fires in Robertsbridge and Crowborough

These new council homes in Newhaven are up for rent

Mayor thanks ‘wonderful people of Seaford’ after travellers invade fields