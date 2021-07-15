Newhaven to receive £19.3m in Government funding in ‘landmark moment’ for town

Maria Caulfield MP (left) and Councillor James MacCleary

The funding award has been called a ‘landmark moment’ in the history of the town, which is one of just 15 areas to benefit from the fund.

The successful bid focused on five core themes – creating a thriving and vital southern gateway for the UK, celebrating the energy of industry, valuing creative freedom, re-imagining the town centre as a focus for community life and making the most of the town’s maritime heritage.

Councillor James MacCleary, Leader of Lewes District Council and local councillor, is part of the Town Deal Board that submitted the investment plan to government, said: “Newhaven is a wonderful town that is bursting with potential.

“We all want to see the town get the attention it deserves.

“This is undoubtedly a landmark moment for Newhaven and one that builds on the success we’ve had for attracting other funding recently.

“I would like to thank my colleagues on the Town Deal Board and council officers who together ensured our bid showcased exactly why Newhaven has so much untapped potential.

“This fund will be making a difference across the town.

“I have two young children who will be growing up here so it is exciting for me personally to know that we’re investing in their futures and those of everyone growing up in our town.”

In accordance with the government’s funding criteria, council officers will now prepare and submit a detailed business case for each project in Newhaven.

The government will then scrutinise the plans prior to releasing the funds.

This process could take up to 12 months to complete.

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, said: “The Town Deal board, led by Chris Ketley and supported by Peter Sharp and his team from the council, have worked with us to secure this government funding which will finally see the regeneration the town has needed for decades.

“Since being elected I have based my office in Newhaven and have campaigned day and night for this funding.

“We are already seeing the green shoots take off with the opening of the Range store in the town and the improvements taking place at the entrance to the port.

“This shows by putting party politics aside and working together we can achieve great results and there is more to come with future bids to the government for Newhaven.”

The Town Deal Board is chaired by Chris Ketley, a partner at local chartered accountants Knill James LLP and also includes Councillor MacCleary, Maria Caulfield MP, Baroness Whitaker, Councillor Zoe Nicholson and representatives from Newhaven Town Council, East Sussex County Council, the Greater Brighton Economic Board, South East Local Enterprise Partnership, Newhaven Enterprise Zone, central government, community, education and business representatives.

Chris Ketley said: “This is a huge step forward for Newhaven and my grateful thanks goes to all those who have played a part in achieving such a stunning outcome.

“I wholeheartedly agree with James and Maria in their assessment of the great potential in Newhaven and it is tantalising to now envision how that latent capacity will flourish for the benefit of the local community and town.”