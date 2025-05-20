Newly elected Newhaven Mayor says the town ‘is deeply rooted in her heart’

Newhaven Town Mayor, Cllr Kim Bishop, has chosen NIPPERS, which provides after school and holiday clubs for children and young people, as her charity.

Cllr Bishop commented: “I am delighted to have been elected as Newhaven Town Mayor as I have been Deputy Mayor twice before and a Town Councillor since 2019.

Living in the town for 24 years with my husband, grown up children and two grandsons who attend Harbour Primary School, Newhaven is deeply rooted in my heart as my “Hometown”.

“I love its unique position with the sea and rolling hills side by side, perfect for walking my dogs. The industrial part of the town also inspires me as I love industrial design particularly for the home and

garden as interior design is my passion.

“Newhaven has so much history wrapped around it with generations of the same family still living here. I think that is why Newhaveners have a such a friendly camaraderie. So, if you see me around Newhaven, please come and say hello!

“I am looking forward to serving Newhaven as Town Mayor.”

If you would like the Mayor to attend an event, please email [email protected].