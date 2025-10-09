Next phase of delivery explained for 1,300 new homes and primary school in West Sussex village

A period of community engagement is planned by a developer, which was given permission to build 1,300 new homes and a primary school in Tangmere.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An outline application for land between the A27 and Copse Farm, in Tangmere Road, took almost five years to prepare and consider.

In April 2024, an archaeological dig – to support the planning process for the development – identified ‘areas of archaeological interest’ on the site, which included the remains of a Roman settlement. It was then revealed in January this year that organised open days would take place in 2025 – providing the public with an opportunity to visit the site and observe the work being carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now named Three Spires, the Tangmere Strategic Development Location Site plans were first proposed by Countryside Properties, part of the Vistry Group, in November 2020.

Now named Three Spires, the Tangmere Strategic Development Location Site plans were first proposed by Countryside Properties, part of the Vistry Group, in November 2020. Photo: Countryside Properties

After plans were given the green light, by Chichester District Council in June 2025, the Vistry Group is moving into the ‘next phase of delivery’ for new homes and community facilities.

"Following the resolution to grant outline planning permission in 2021 which was reconfirmed in 2023 and formal approval in 2025, Vistry is preparing a design code and reserved matters applications to guide the detailed design and begin to deliver the development,” a spokesperson for the developer said.

"Three Spires will provide up to 1,300 new homes, a primary school, community and commercial facilities, and extensive open space, connecting seamlessly with the existing village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Guided by the ‘One Village’ vision, the plans have been developed in partnership with Chichester District Council, Tangmere Parish Council, and the local community through several years of engagement.”

Countryside Properties, now part of the Vistry Group, was selected by Chichester District Council to deliver the development, which is allocated within the District Local Plan: Key Policies (2015) and Tangmere Neighbourhood Plan (2016).

The development name, Three Spires, ‘reflects the area’s heritage and views’ towards Chichester Cathedral, St Andrew’s Church and Oving Church, the developer said.

The Vistry Group spokesperson added: “These views will be preserved within the development through green corridors and sensitive planning as part of the landscape-led masterplan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The design code will establish clear design principles to guide the appearance and character of the Three Spires, ensuring a shared vision between developers, planners, and the local community.

"In addition, a series of reserved matters applications will detail the layout of homes, community facilities and infrastructure, the latter of which will form the focus of the early reserved matters applications, helping to deliver a well-designed place that complements Tangmere’s local character.”

Martin Leach, managing director at Vistry Strategic Land & Major Projects said ‘continuing to work closely’ with the parish council, the district council and members of the community ‘will be vital to delivering our shared vision’.

He added: “We are excited to move into the next stage of delivery for Three Spires, including the preparation of the design code and reserved matters applications that will shape the look and feel of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to sharing more and hearing feedback over the coming months.”

Vistry Group is launching a period of community engagement, following a series of workshops with Tangmere Parish Council in the summer.

Local residents are invited to attend a community information event at Tangmere Village Centre on Wednesday, October 22, anytime between 2pm and 6pm, to ‘view the proposals, meet the team and find out more about the plans’.

The developer added: “The design code is expected to be submitted in October, with the first two reserved matters applications following in November 2025. Further submissions, together with the start of infrastructure construction, are planned for early 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In parallel with the reserved matters applications, applications to discharge conditions attached to the outline planning permission will also be made.”

Further information on the proposals can be found at: www.countryside-tangmere.co.uk