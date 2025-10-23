The next step in the creation of a Sussex-wide mayoral authority has been agreed by county council leaders.

On October 21, East Sussex County Council’s cabinet gave its formal consent to the establishment of the Sussex and Brighton Combined County Authority.

This new regional authority is set to take on devolved powers and bring in funding from the central government.

Cabinet members heard how their formal consent is a necessary component of a Statutory Instrument (SI), a piece of secondary legislation through which the new authority will be legally established.

According to an officers’ report, the government plans to put the SI to Parliament in the coming weeks, with its passage expected to complete early next year. The authority would come into existence as soon as this process is complete.

The council’s chief executive Becky Shaw said: “It will create a new democratic institution for Sussex.

“It will draw down really significant funding and powers from government … to enable us to make really good use of resources locally, because we understand what this county and Sussex needs better than the government do at a national level.

“It does indeed also represent some really significant changes to the way that we work.”

The cabinet’s decision received cautious support from all of the council’s main political groups.

Cllr David Tutt, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: “I think it is well known that I wouldn’t necessarily have opted for a mayoral authority.

“But given all the options we have been given, I believe that this is the best geography possible, I believe it’s the best option we have for Sussex and — as the chief executive has said —the people of Sussex know far better than the government what is needed for us locally.”

The SI is expected to only confer what officers described as “a fairly limited set of functions” on the new authority. The majority of new authority’s powers are set to come via the English Devolution Bill — a piece of primary legislation, which is still making its way through Parliament.

The functions included within the SI are largely administrative; setting out how the new authority will hold its meetings, how it will run its elections and who will make up its membership.

Members will initially be drawn from the constituent authorities: East Sussex County Council; West Sussex County Council; and Brighton and Hove City Council. They will be joined by a mayor after next year’s elections.

The SI will also transfer the responsibility for developing a Local Transport Plan — a duty currently held by East Sussex County Council and its neighbours — to the new authority. This duty will be held concurrently by the new and existing authorities until the end of March 2027.

While still subject to amendments, the English Devolution Bill is expected to see some other county council responsibilities transferred to the new authority. These are likely to include powers and duties connected with bus travel.

The bill is also expected to give the new authority powers connected with: housing and strategic planning; skills and employment; environment and climate change; health and wellbeing; public safety; and economic growth and regeneration.

The government has confirmed the mayoral authority will have access to a £38m a year investment fund over 30 years (a total fund of £1.14bn) to spend on agreed regional priorities. It will also be expected to have powers to issue council tax precepts to draw in additional funding.

Officers say the English Devolution Bill is expected to be finalised before Sussex holds its first mayoral election on May 7 next year.

The creation of the new mayoral authority is running parallel to Local Government Reorganisation (LGR), an ongoing process which is expected to see the region’s county district and borough councils replaced with new unitary authorities.