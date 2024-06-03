NHS Director to stand for Conservatives in East Worthing and Shoreham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A director in the NHS has been selected as the Conservative Party Candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham ahead of the General Election on July 4.

Leila Williams, who works as the Deputy Divisional Director of Operations for University Sussex Hospital, was selected on Saturday (01.06.24). The selection was triggered following the previous MP, Tim Loughton, retiring after 27 years as the Member of Parliament for the area.

Leila has worked in the NHS for several years and hopes to use her experience in the sector should she be elected. Her career has spanned 15 years, during which she has worked to improve healthcare services and patient outcomes.

Leila Williams, Conservative candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham.

The Conservative candidate has previously served as a Councillor for Hillside Ward in the Adur District Council. She resides in East Worthing, where she is raising her two children.

Speaking after her selection, she said: "I am a local mother of two with 15 years of NHS service, currently working in Worthing and Southlands hospitals.

"I am passionate about getting a better deal for working parents and developing affordable housing solutions for those looking to rent or buy.