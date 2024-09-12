NHS report is a wake-up call, says Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller
The report warns that the NHS is in a ‘critical condition’ and that since 2015, the NHS has missed every target for A&E, cancer and hospital treatment wait times.
Jess Brown-Fuller called on the government to urgently invest in Chichester’s local health services, as accessing health and social care are among the biggest challenges facing constituents.
In the wake of the report the Liberal Democrats are asking the government to make fixing the NHS and care one of its top priorities and to recruit more GPs, fix crumbling hospitals and enter into cross-party talks on tackling the crisis in social care.
“This report must act as a wake-up call to fix our local health and care services. I heard from many people during the election campaign suffering from endless waiting lists or struggling to see an NHS dentist or doctor when they needed to,” said Jess.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.