NHS staff in Sussex are said to be 'feeling anxious' as riots continue across the UK.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has held an urgent Cobra meeting, following a week of disorder on UK streets.

The riots were sparked following the killing of three young girls in Southport last week.

‘Peaceful protests’ have now been planned across Sussex – including in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton. Click here to read a statement from Sussex Police.

Sussex Health and Care – an Integrated Care System (ICS) which serves a population of more than 1.7 million people across the county – has now also spoken out.

A spokesperson said: “Many people may have seen or heard the horrifying actions which have taken place in various towns and cities over the weekend. There is no justification, and it is simply not acceptable.

“As a system in Sussex, we stand together against any form of racism, discrimination, Islamophobia and abuse.

“Everyone should be able to go about their daily business, to be able to receive help and care, and not feel threatened in any way. Please support each other during this time.

"Many of our staff are also feeling anxious and it is important to be clear, we will not tolerate any form of abuse, discrimination or racism in any of our organisations.”

In 2022, health and care partners agreed to an anti-racism statement – and they ‘firmly stand by this today’, the ICS said.

“There is no place for racism in Sussex,” the statement added.

"We recognise the impact that racist behaviours have on our workforce is devastating.

“We want people to feel safe and to thrive. It is our responsibility to create safe, inclusive and supportive working environments and stamp out racism when we see it.

“We stand firmly together with our partners in being committed to tackling institutional and interpersonal racism in all its forms.

“We commit to listening, monitoring and continually evaluating our practice because we recognise that good anti-racist practice for our workforce, leads to better care for our patients and our population.”