Work on the Whiteways Lodge junction and each of its approaches and exits is scheduled to run for five nights from Monday June 6 to Friday June 10 with signed diversion routes in place.

Hours of work will generally be between 8pm and 6am, all subject to factors such as severe weather.

The roundabout’s existing surface is showing signs of significant weakening: the new one will be smoother, reducing road noise, and will be more resilient to potholes.

Surface of the Whiteways Lodge roundabout on the A29 north of Arundel

A WSCC spokesperson said: “We don’t decide to carry out night-time resurfacing lightly: we have taken into account the wider disruption to the public that would be caused through daytime work on this very busy, large roundabout.

“Improvement projects of this nature do cause disruption, for which we apologise, but will lead to long-term benefits. Every effort will be made to try to minimise the inconvenience.”