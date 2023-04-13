Nine new houses could be built in Hailsham - Here's how you can have your say

An application has been put forward for the potential building of nine new houses in Hailsham.

Applicant Mr I Martin has placed an application for nine new houses to be built on grassland, adjacent to 154 Station Road in Hailsham.

Planning Permission was recently granted, in December for outline planning permission for the building of 12 houses on the same site.

However, the applicant stated that due to ‘the current market conditions have meant that the site with the extant scheme is unviable. The site has been marketed for nearly 12 months, including whilst the application was under consideration, but has failed to attract much interest or achieve a sale from potential buyers or developers.’

Developers Bloomfields Chartered Town Planners in the design and access statement said that ‘there has been some interest from potential buyers keen to deliver only nine units.

The statement continued: “Further to this, the current private owners do not have the resources to make a reserved matters application and finance the development themselves, therefore the site will be undeliverable if another party cannot be attracted to buy it.

“On the basis of the above, the site is being reimagined for an improved scheme for up to nine units, which is more deliverable and desirable in the current market conditions.”

The application seeks to build four three-bed houses and five four-bedroom houses of different shapes and sizes in the development.

The proposal is for the construction of market family dwellings on land which has historically been used as commercial land and, if approved, would aim to ‘compliment

the new development of 400 units on the adjoining site and the existing built-form of Hailsham.’

In consultation with the application a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “If this application receives approval the Developer is required to ensure there is sufficient water for firefighting in accordance with the Water UK National Guidance Document. This is usually achieved by the provision of a Fire Hydrant or Fire Hydrants attached to a suitable water main.”

