The Public Accounts Committee said the Home Office rushed to spend public money in trying to reduce the cost of supporting asylum seekers.

It also said the Government department ‘ignored opportunities to properly understand the risks and costs’ of developing Northeye in Bexhill, which led to ‘poor value for money for the taxpayer’.

The Public Accounts Committee is a select committee of the House of Commons, responsible for overseeing government expenditures to ensure they are effective and transparent.

In its report, published on Wednesday (February 5), it said: “As part of its efforts to move people out of hotels, the Home Office spent £15.4 million of public money buying a site at Northeye to provide asylum accommodation, but has now decided it is unsuitable for this purpose and cannot be used.

“Despite clear warnings that the site would require significant remediation work, the Home Office proceeded with the purchase in September 2023. It agreed to pay the vendors more than double what they had purchased the site for less than a year previously.

“In its rush to purchase the site, the Home Office ignored expert advice available at the time and bypassed the established processes in place to protect public money. It asserted that it could manage the risks without understanding the full extent of them. The site did not provide the expected 1,400 bed spaces for asylum seekers, and the Home Office now intends to dispose of the site.

“This acquisition is one of four large accommodation sites the Home Office acquired at speed, none of which provided the benefits expected when it approved the projects.

“The Home Office now accepts that it would have made different decisions if it had had the full information it has now. It claims that it has learnt lessons from this poorly managed acquisition.

“However, given that some of these ‘lessons’ should have been evident at the time, we are concerned about the Home Office’s ability to put that learning into practice and prevent such an unacceptable waste of public money from happening again.”

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, chair of the committee, said: “Northeye was one of a series of failed Home Office acquisitions for large asylum accommodation sites, totalling a cost to the public purse of almost a hundred million pounds of taxpayers’ money.

“The Home Office says it has learned the lessons from its disastrously managed acquisition of the Northeye site. These are lessons for which the taxpayer has paid a steep price.

“It is deeply frustrating that advice was offered to the Home Office, from expert property teams from other parts of Government, on the Northeye acquisition that the Home Office chose not to use.

“When officials are working under pressure the public must still have confidence that appropriate controls are being followed in Government, to secure the best outcomes for the people it is trying to help.”

The plans for Northeye attracted widespread opposition from residents after they were first unveiled in March 2023.

Northeye was one of several sites chosen by the Home Office for accommodation centres for asylum seekers to be built.

Several protests were held in Bexhill, organised by the No to Northeye group.

In December last year, it was officially confirmed by the Home Office that the plan to convert Northeye into a centre for up to 1,200 asylum seekers will now not take place.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “We inherited an asylum system in chaos. The contents of this report relate to the previous government’s purchase of the Northeye site for asylum accommodation, but we have decided against progressing the site to ensure value for money for the taxpayer.

“As part of our overall effort to cut the astronomical cost of asylum accommodation, including ending the use of asylum hotels, we have surged the number of returns, removing more than 16,400 people with no right to be in the UK, restarted asylum processing, established the new Border Security Command, and prioritised the acquisition of more sustainable dispersal accommodation.”

