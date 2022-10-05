Number of empty homes across Chichester district increasing

In 2021/22, a total of 244 homes had been empty for more than two years, while this year the figure stands at 418 homes.

The figures were shared during a meeting of the cabinet where members voted to continue charging the maximum council tax premium allowed on long-term empty homes.

Paul Jobson, the council’s revenues & debt recovery manager, told the meeting that, on average, 0.5 per cent of second homes in the country were empty – in Chichester it’s five per cent.

The number of empty homes across the Chichester district is on the rise

The council tax premiums mean anyone who leaves a home empty for two to five years has to pay another 100 per cent on top of their regular bill.

Homes left empty for five to ten years incur a 200 per cent premium – and for those empty for more than ten years, it’s 300 per cent.

Mr Jobson said: “It does focus the public’s mind on making sure that they use the property.

“Without the policy, it would make life more difficult and I’m sure we would see more empty homes.

“We want people to use properties – empty homes [don’t] add value to anybody, the community or the surrounding areas.”