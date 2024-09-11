Nusrat Ghani MP champions Sussex Weald farmers on 'Back British Farming Day'

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is celebrating local farmers and growers on Back British Farming Day, recognising the crucial role they play in producing food for the nation and caring for the countryside.

Today (11th September 2024) is the ninth year of the annual Back British Farming Day, hosted by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) to recognise British farmers and celebrate the UK food and farming industry, which is worth more than £127 billion to the national economy and employs over 4 million people. According to NFU's data, almost three quarters of the land in Wealden district is farmed, directly employing over 2,300 people, and contributing to the £1.25 billion generated by farmers across the South East annually.

Sussex Weald is home to many exceptional family farms that play a key role in producing some of the best British products enjoyed in the UK as well as overseas. Nusrat continues working closely with the NFU representatives and members Sussex Weald and previously hosted local visits in Hartfield, Arlington, Hailsham and Fletching, and looks forward to an upcoming meeting at Mark Cross to showcase the fantastic work of farmers across the constituency.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Sussex Weald is home to many exceptional family farms that are the lifeblood of our rural economy and produce some of the best British products enjoyed in the UK as well as overseas. Our farmers are not only keeping the nation fed, but are also doing a huge amount of work in managing local environment, helping our communities to better understand agriculture and where our food comes from, and also enabling education experiences. I regularly meet with members of the NFU and their Next Generation Forum to support and advocate for our farmers and to hear their views on the future of farming and agriculture, food and energy security, and the importance of buying local produce.”