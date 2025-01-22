Nusrat Ghani MP convenes meeting with Transport Secretary to advocate for Sussex Weald infrastructure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has convened a meeting with the Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander MP and the Leader of East Sussex County Council and Chair of Transport for the South East Councillor Keith Glazier, to discuss a strategic infrastructure plan to improve connectivity of local communities in Sussex Weald, East Sussex and across the South East.

Transport for South East (TfSE) is a partnership of local authorities, business groups, transport operators and user groups that works across public and private sectors to make a case for the South East region and helps the Department for Transport (DfT) and Local Transport Authorities prioritise investment and deliver transport more effectively for users.

Nusrat has been working closely with Cllr Glazier to ensure that Sussex Weald remains central to the ambition and vision for better infrastructure across the South East, including plans for decarbonisation and better rail, road, port and aviation links. The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss the TfSE’s strategy with the Secretary of State and consider what more can be done to ensure stronger collaboration and further support from the Department of Transport in the future.

During the meeting, Nusrat has also raised her campaign to secure accessibility improvements to Wadhurst train station under the Access for All programme. Following similar multi-million-pound upgrades for Eridge and Crowborough train stations delivered in 2022 and 2023, Nusrat was keen to explore what more can be done to ensure that Wadhurst is also benefiting from these improvements in the future.

From left: Cllr Keith Glazier, Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander MP, Cllr Bob Standley and Nusrat Ghani MP

Nusrat Ghani said: “Transport is key to productivity and as the South East continues to grow, we should recognise that it needs be given the appropriate infrastructure funding for its roads, railways, aviation infrastructure, and ports. I am grateful to the Transport Secretary for meeting with me and Cllr Glazier and recognising the South East as a principal international gateway. Better transport connections throughout East Sussex will benefit the UK as a whole and I will continue working with Cllr Glazier on how the strategy can help deliver improvements to Sussex Weald infrastructure. I also continue making representations to Ministers and working to secure step-free access improvements at Wadhurst train station, following the multi-million-pound upgrades delivered for Eridge and Crowborough train stations.”