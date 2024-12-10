Nusrat Ghani MP convenes road safety meeting with Sussex Police
Following the fatal crash that took place recently near the A267 junction with Mayfield Flat, a community group has been formed to engage local parish councils in a coordinated action to reduce and prevent the number of collisions on this stretch of the road. Nusrat has been contacted by several concerned local residents and convened a meeting to discuss what action can be taken to secure traffic calming measures and ensure better road safety.
The meeting, supported by Chair of Hadlow Down Parish Council Cllr Michael Lunn, was attended by Cllr Bob Standley, representatives from Sussex Police including the Wealden District Commander, and representatives of the A267 Road Safety Group Melvyn Butcher and Sarah Jones.
Nusrat Ghani said: “From correspondence from local residents and councillors, I know the strength of feeling on the matter. I have made representations to Sussex Police and requested that data on the number of incidents and reports of near misses is shared with the parish council, so that together we can explore opportunities for introducing traffic calming measures and more warning signs along the A267. I would like to thank Cllr Michael Lunn and the A267 Road Safety Group for their work on the matter and I will continue working with them and our parish councils, district council, East Sussex Highways and Sussex Police on what more can be done to help make the A267 safer.”