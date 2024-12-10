Nusrat Ghani MP convenes road safety meeting with Sussex Police

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has convened a meeting with Sussex Police, local councillors and representatives from the A267 Road Safety Group to discuss traffic issues and incidents on the A267/A272 junction between Cross In Hand and Five Ashes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the fatal crash that took place recently near the A267 junction with Mayfield Flat, a community group has been formed to engage local parish councils in a coordinated action to reduce and prevent the number of collisions on this stretch of the road. Nusrat has been contacted by several concerned local residents and convened a meeting to discuss what action can be taken to secure traffic calming measures and ensure better road safety.

The meeting, supported by Chair of Hadlow Down Parish Council Cllr Michael Lunn, was attended by Cllr Bob Standley, representatives from Sussex Police including the Wealden District Commander, and representatives of the A267 Road Safety Group Melvyn Butcher and Sarah Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nusrat Ghani said: “From correspondence from local residents and councillors, I know the strength of feeling on the matter. I have made representations to Sussex Police and requested that data on the number of incidents and reports of near misses is shared with the parish council, so that together we can explore opportunities for introducing traffic calming measures and more warning signs along the A267. I would like to thank Cllr Michael Lunn and the A267 Road Safety Group for their work on the matter and I will continue working with them and our parish councils, district council, East Sussex Highways and Sussex Police on what more can be done to help make the A267 safer.”