Nusrat Ghani MP encourages eligible residents to sign up to South East Water's Priority Services Register

Ahead of the winter months, Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, is encouraging Sussex Weald residents to check eligibility and sign up to South East Water’s Priority Services Register.

In case of sudden supply issues, customers on the Priority Services Register will receive additional support from South East Water. It's completely free to register, and you don't have to be the named bill payer to be eligible. This may be short term while you are going through some temporary life changes or longer term where you may have restricted mobility, may be deaf, blind or partially sighted. It also includes elderly customers or those suffering a sickness or illness.

Registering is quick and easy. Simply fill in the secure online form, or call the Customer Care Team on 0800 952 4000 Monday to Friday 8am-7pm.

To find out more and to register, please visit: southeastwater.co.uk/help/priority-services

Upgrades to infrastructure currently underway in Wadhurst.

A new scheme has also been set up to specifically help those customers who keep livestock on a non-commercial basis. To find out more, go to: www.southeastwater.co.uk/help/works-and-outages/register-for-livestock-alternate-water.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I’m pleased that South East Water is investing in infrastructure improvements and three major upgrade projects are currently underway in Sussex Weald including at Bewl Water, Wadhurst, Rotherfield, Heathfield, Punnetts Town and Rushlake Green. However, with the winter months approaching and temperatures dropping, I would like to encourage eligible customers to sign up to the Priority Register to ensure they receive priority treatment and additional support in case of sudden supply disruptions. It is free to register and it will help South East Water prioritise vulnerable customers in emergencies."