Nusrat Ghani MP meets with ESCC Leader Cllr Keith Glazier to discuss local issues

By Nusrat Ghani MP
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 13:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has met with the Leader of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Keith Glazier, to discuss local issues.

Nusrat and Cllr Glazier discussed a wide range of issues impacting Sussex Weald and East Sussex, including funding for Sussex Weald healthcare and adult social care, improving transport and infrastructure, and funding for schools including special education needs provision.

Discussions also focussed on budget pressures, the financial gap that the Council is facing next year, and the consultation that is currently in place on proposed changes to services, including the Hookstead Day Services in Crowborough, supporting people with a learning disability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The consultations close on 28 November 2024. To take part, please go to: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/adult-social-care/funding-gap-asch/.

Nusrat Ghani MPNusrat Ghani MP
Nusrat Ghani MP

Nusrat Ghani said: “With a high proportion of older residents, Sussex Weald and East Sussex have a high demand and need for social care services. I continue working with Cllr Glazier and my East Sussex MP colleagues on coordinated support and making representations to Ministers to ensure that these particular pressures are not overlooked when decisions are made about distributing the £700 million extra funding for local authorities announced in the Budget on 30th October. I will continue working to ensure that East Sussex County Council has the support it needs to deliver first-class services for people across Sussex Weald and I would like to encourage local residents to take part in the current consultations before they close on 28th November.”

Related topics:CouncilBudgetCrowborough
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice