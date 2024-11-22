Nusrat Ghani MP meets with ESCC Leader Cllr Keith Glazier to discuss local issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has met with the Leader of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Keith Glazier, to discuss local issues.

Nusrat and Cllr Glazier discussed a wide range of issues impacting Sussex Weald and East Sussex, including funding for Sussex Weald healthcare and adult social care, improving transport and infrastructure, and funding for schools including special education needs provision.

Discussions also focussed on budget pressures, the financial gap that the Council is facing next year, and the consultation that is currently in place on proposed changes to services, including the Hookstead Day Services in Crowborough, supporting people with a learning disability.

The consultations close on 28 November 2024. To take part, please go to: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/adult-social-care/funding-gap-asch/.

Nusrat Ghani MP

Nusrat Ghani said: “With a high proportion of older residents, Sussex Weald and East Sussex have a high demand and need for social care services. I continue working with Cllr Glazier and my East Sussex MP colleagues on coordinated support and making representations to Ministers to ensure that these particular pressures are not overlooked when decisions are made about distributing the £700 million extra funding for local authorities announced in the Budget on 30th October. I will continue working to ensure that East Sussex County Council has the support it needs to deliver first-class services for people across Sussex Weald and I would like to encourage local residents to take part in the current consultations before they close on 28th November.”