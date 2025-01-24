Nusrat Ghani MP meets with Sussex Police Federation Chair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has met with the Sussex Police Federation Chair Raffaele Cioffi to discuss the force’s funding, officers’ pay and working conditions, challenges in the workplace and support available through the Federation network.

Sussex Police Federation, a branch of the Police Federation of England & Wales, is the staff association representing the rank-and-file officers within Sussex Police in all matters affecting their welfare and efficiency. Run by serving police officers, the Federation is an independent body representing and promoting the interests and welfare of its members.

Discussions centred around topics including members’ pay, rights and conditions, what more support can be offered and the need for the funding formula to recognise the county’s geography and the increased demand on the force during the summer tourist season at the coastal towns. Nusrat has also raised the importance of community policing in Sussex Weald and concerns about rural crime in the north of the constituency.

Nusrat Ghani said: “I was pleased to meet with Mr Cioffi to express my gratitude for everything that our police officers in Sussex Weald continue to do to keep our communities safe and discuss what more can be done to support them. I appreciate that during the busy summer months, Sussex Weald staff might be redeployed to cope with the pressures elsewhere in the county and I will be making further representations to ensure that Sussex Weald communities are not left vulnerable and that there is more police presence and visibility on our streets.”