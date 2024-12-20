Nusrat Ghani MP supports local manufacturing firm VACGEN based in Lower Dicker near Hailsham

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, visited VACGEN, manufacturer of ultra-high vacuum products and services based in Lower Dicker near Hailsham, to learn more about their expertise in advanced manufacturing and processes.

Founded in 1964, VACGEN is a specialist manufacturer of ultra-high vacuum (UHV) chambers, components and manipulation devices. The business is a specialist developer of vacuum products intended to serve the semiconductor, defence, medical and other industries. The company provides a comprehensive range of vacuum fittings and components used in advanced scientific research, which includes aluminium gaskets, UHV chambers, components, and manipulation devices, enabling researchers, innovators, and builders to build desired products.

VACGEN operates from a state-of-the-art facility in Lower Dicker near Hailsham, which includes a large cleanroom assembly area and a dedicated research centre. Nusrat was pleased to visit the premises to meet the company’s management team and tour the factory.

For more information on the business and current job opportunities, visit www.vacgen.com.

Nusrat Ghani MP with the team at VACGEN

Nusrat Ghani said: “I am always amazed by the expertise of our local businesses and the huge variety of sectors that our Sussex Weald companies contribute a great deal to. I was pleased to visit VACGEN to meet its team of Directors and learn more not only about VACGEN’s globally leading role in the development and manufacturing of groundbreaking technology, but also about the high-skilled jobs and apprenticeships they offer to experienced and aspiring engineers. Having previously served as Minister for Industry, I am proud that products made by our unique world-leading companies are supporting global production of vital technologies as well as boosting the local economy and driving growth in the UK."