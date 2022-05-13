Objections continue to go for Petworth Cemetery Plans

Further Objections have been made to portaloo plans at a Petworth cemetery. Pic: Steve Robards

The proposal would see the addition of a portaloo and a new pathway be built for Hampers Green Cemetery in Petworth.

Resident Shaun Guy had branded the plans 'disrespectful' due to the activity coming into the cemetery where his daughter is buried.Along with Mr Guy's opposition, many other local residents have written in their objection to the plans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Hornsey wrote: "It is concerning that people tending their loved ones graves and attending funerals will be disturbed by people using the "portaloo"...It must be one big portaloo to be big enough to include baby changing facilities and disabled access.".

"It will soon be discovered by the many dot com delivery drivers, screeching to a halt in their vans to spend a penny( the present surface of the vehicular access to the cemetery is loose tarmac and so will cause skidding noise by vehicles stopping quickly.

"I cannot see that the present areas of concrete will be big enough to support a toilet area that has disabled access and baby changing facilities . The toilet will still be available even when a funeral is taking place causing disruption to people saying their final goodbyes."

Amy Hughes also agreed that the site would not be suitable for a public toilet space.

She said: "I feel this wouldn't be suitable as that is a really special place for a lot of people who want to go and spend time with their loved ones who have passed, having members of the public walking around will cause disturbance to these people.

"It may also attract vandals."

Juliet Courtney also echoed the belief that the site should be placed somewhere more suitable.

She said: "I object to this as my Mum, Gran and Grandad are laid to rest here and when I go there I do not expect people to be using the toilet it will ruin the peace and tranquillity. I feel when I go there.

"Maybe put it over by the play area it will be better suited over there not in a cemetery."