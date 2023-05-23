Edit Account-Sign Out
Offices at Eastbourne art gallery set for redevelopment

Offices at an art gallery in Eastbourne are set for redevelopment after renovation plans were approved conditionally.
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:02 BST

The development will take place at the Little Chelsea Gallery on Hyde Road in the town.

The ground floor level is currently used as a photographic studio and office, with the above floors in residential use.

The plans will see the redevelopment of the offices located on the ground floor as well as an extension to the residential property above to create a third storey to the building.

The proposal also includes a new courtyard garden and parking area at the property.

In a statement, the approval notice said, as follows: “The proposed development will provide a good level of accommodation for future occupiers and will not harm the amenities of the neighbouring occupiers or the surrounding area.

"The proposal is found to be in accordance with national and local planning policy and is therefore recommended for approval.”