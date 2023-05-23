Offices at an art gallery in Eastbourne are set for redevelopment after renovation plans were approved conditionally.

The development will take place at the Little Chelsea Gallery on Hyde Road in the town.

The ground floor level is currently used as a photographic studio and office, with the above floors in residential use.

The plans will see the redevelopment of the offices located on the ground floor as well as an extension to the residential property above to create a third storey to the building.

The proposal also includes a new courtyard garden and parking area at the property.

In a statement, the approval notice said, as follows: “The proposed development will provide a good level of accommodation for future occupiers and will not harm the amenities of the neighbouring occupiers or the surrounding area.