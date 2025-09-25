‘One East Sussex’ unitary authority plan ‘fully endorsed’ by Eastbourne Borough Council

Cabinet councillors at Eastbourne Borough Council have approved a proposal to create a single unitary council for East Sussex.

The decision allows for the proposal to be submitted before the deadline (Friday, September 26) for all Sussex councils under the government’s Devolution Priority Programme.

A shadow authority would be elected in May 2027 to manage the transition, with the new council fully operational from April 2028.

Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

The draft proposal says Brighton and Hove’s existing boundaries could be expanded into areas which currently form part of Lewes District: East Saltdean and Telscombe Cliffs, most of Newhaven and part of Falmer Parish. The rest of Lewes District, the draft proposal says, could be split between two other unitary authorities.

Wealden District could also be split (into two parts) as part of the proposal. One of these potential councils could be formed of wards currently covered by Mid Sussex Council, as well as those in the north of Wealden District and the north of Lewes District. This would include Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield, Kingston, Lewes, Newick, Ringmer and Uckfield.

The other potential council in East Sussex would take in the rest of Wealden and Lewes, as well as all of Eastbourne, Hastings and Rother District. This would include Herstmonceux, Pevensey Bay, Seaford and the Newhaven North ward.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: "This is a decisive moment for East Sussex. Our shared vision is to build a unitary council that will help us meet today's challenges while unlocking opportunities for tomorrow.

"This proposal has been shaped by extensive resident and community engagement - which showed an overwhelming majority against any changes to the East Sussex boundary - and creates the framework for a council that is financially resilient and truly serves our residents. My thanks to all those residents who have engaged with this, and given us their feedback."

The ‘One East Sussex’ proposal also considered and rejected alternative options, including a two-unitary model and a boundary expansion by Brighton & Hove City Council, as they were deemed less effective and financially unviable.

Councillor Holt added: "A single unitary authority following the existing East Sussex boundary will provide a stronger, more unified voice to attract investment and promote economic growth. It will also put us in a stronger position to secure funding from the government to fast-track infrastructure development, tackle climate change, and develop the skilled workforce needed to create more homes and jobs across the county."

The same proposal is also being considered by all other East Sussex district and borough councils and East Sussex County Council.