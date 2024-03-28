Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council said Opportunity Mid Sussex is getting ready to showcase 70 hectares of employment space to attract investment into the district.

The council said ‘significant growth’ is being delivered and added that the team will join industry leaders to talk about opportunities for development in Mid Sussex.

An MSDC spokesperson said: “The Council is also looking forward to letting investors and the Government know that Mid Sussex is open for business and that this is a council focused on sustainable economic growth. Mid Sussex is an ideal location for businesses to grow and flourish, with 70 hectares of new employment space planned, fantastic landscapes in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and National Park, and excellent transport links by rail, road, and air.

“With a cluster of businesses in Mid Sussex offering highly skilled work in sectors such as engineering and advanced manufacturing, MedTech, life sciences, Agri-tech, computer games development, multi-media software development, as well as e-commerce, financial and professional services, this event is a fantastic opportunity for developers to create spaces for businesses to grow.”

The council said Opportunity Mid Sussex aims to showcase the area’s ‘vast employment opportunities’, spotlight seven employment sites and promote the forthcoming Science and Technology Park.