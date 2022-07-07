Options for future use of pavilion in Chichester park to be explored

The pavilion, which is owned by the council, has been empty since 2017 apart from seasonal use as a social space for the Bowls Club, and is in need of repairs.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (July 5), members agreed to release £20,000 from reserves to pay for a survey and feasibility report.

They also approved an Initial Project Proposal Document, which laid out the various options open to them.

Entrance to Priory Park, Chichester

These options ranged from doing nothing to demolishing the pavilion – neither of which is likely to happen.

After the cabinet meeting, a Chichester District Council spokesman said: “We’re pleased to be able to move forward with a new project to identify what refurbishments could be made to the brick pavilion in Priory Park.

“This work will not only help us understand the works that would need to be carried out to bring the building back into use, and the feasibility of making these improvements, but it will also help inform how the building could potentially be used in the future, for example by the community or local businesses.”

The feasibility study is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

The pavilion is also being considered as part of an application to round two of the government’s Levelling Up Fund.