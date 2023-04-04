A Public Space Protection Order put in place to tackle car cruising in Burgess Hill has been expanded to cover part of East Grinstead.

The current order is due to expire in April but, during a Mid Sussex District Council meeting on Wednesday (March 29), councillors agreed to extend it for a further three years.

They also expanded the order to include Jobs Lane, off of the A2300, and Birches Industrial Estate, off Imberhorne Lane, East Grinstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the meeting said that 35 complaints had been made between May and July 2022 about four ‘meet’s’ in Jobs Lane.

Car cruising issues

More recently, between 100 and 150 vehicles have been meeting on the industrial estate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “In both areas, this behaviour has had a detrimental impact on nearby residents and caused local tensions.”

Under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014, police or council officers can issue £100 Fixed Penalty Notices to anyone who breaches the order.

A day in court and a fine of up to £1,000 could follow for those who fail to pay within 14 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November and December 2022, the council carried out a public consultation on the order, which received 33 responses.

A report to the council said that 81 per cent supported the three-year extension, while 72 per cent wanted the order to cover Jobs Lane and 60 per cent wanted it to cover the industrial estate.