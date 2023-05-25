Plans for a housing development in Ore have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Friday (May 19), a planning inspector has refused proposals to build a pair of semi-detached houses on land to the south of Victoria Avenue.

The appeal had been lodged as Hastings Borough Council did not issue a decision on the proposals within the statutory timeframe.

Despite this, the council confirmed it likely would have refused planning permission had a decision been made. Officers said it would have been refused on four grounds: its potential ecological impact; the loss of green space; a lack of sufficient off-street parking; and its impact on the character and appearance of the area.

Application site

The planning inspector shared all but one of these concerns, noting that the impact on varied design of nearby buildings meant the impact on character and appearance would be limited.