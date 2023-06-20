Outline plans for four new homes in Eastbourne town centre approved conditionally

Outline plans for four new homes in Eastbourne town centre have been approved conditionally.

The application site is a back-land site accessed via an undercroft between the properties of 42 and 44 Susans Road and surrounded by the residential properties of Susans Road, Longstone Road and Tideswell Road.

It is currently occupied by a two-storey building, part flat roof, part pitched roof with a courtyard and was a former printworks.

The application sought outline planning permission for the change of use of the building from printworks to residential to provide four two-storey residential dwellings.

The proposal also included extension and changes to the roof, some demolition at ground floor level and new door and window apertures created.

The homes would include one one-bed flat and three two-bed flats.

In its consultation on the proposal, a spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “The East Sussex County Council Parking Calculator indicates a requirement for two parking spaces for a development of this size. There is no provision for on-site parking and as a result any parking demands would need to be met on the surrounding streets, however it is noted that parking pressures in this area are already high.

“Any increase in these parking pressures would be a concern; however, there is likely to have been vehicular parking demands associated with the previous commercial buildings similar or greater than those for the two dwellings proposed. With this in mind any impact on the existing parking pressures is likely to be minimal and therefore a highway objection on these grounds could not be justified.

"The applicant is proposing a four cycle parking spaces. This is in accordance with the ESCC Guidance for Parking at New Developments. These are conveniently located but will need to be covered and secure.”

In the report by Office Chloe Timm, the approval notice read: “The application is acceptable and will provide a good level of accommodation for future occupiers. The

application is found to comply with national and local planning policy.”

