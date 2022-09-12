Outline plans submitted for 94 homes in Runcton

Outline plans have been submitted for a new 94 home development in Runcton.

The new development would be built on Charmans Field on Marsh Lane.

The plans would also see new access from Lagness Road be built alongside a new public open space, landscaping, sustainable urban drainage and new footway and cycleway links.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the development market houses will be included in the housing scheme which include: three, one-bedroom dwellings, 26 two-bedroom dwellings, 27 three-bedroom dwellings and ten four-bedroom dwellings.

As well as this, a big portion of the houses involved will also be affordable housing which would include: Nine one-bedroom dwellings (including First Homes), 11 two-bedroom dwellings and eight three-bedroom dwellings.

The application has already been met with a number of objections by the general public.

Mr Robert Dexter from Runcton said: “This is a most inappropriate development for what is essentially a rural area and should remain as farm land.

“The number of dwellings proposed would probably mean around 70 more vehicles attempting access.

"The cycle track proposed does not connect with any existing facility but leaves cyclists on Lagness Road.

“Local services are already under severe pressure, Southern Water cannot cope with the waste, a GP appointment takes weeks to arrive, local schools are full.”

The cause for concern was also echoed by Jennifer and Dennis Davies also from Runcton.

They said: “We wish to object strongly to this proposal on the grounds of building on what is agricultural or greenbelt land, which at times of heavy rain is already prone to flooding across the road.

“Lagness Road is already a very busy road with various businesses and shops on either side.

"Already if we need to exit Brookside onto the Lagness Road we can wait for 10 minutes or more at peak times, 94 new properties would only exasperate this further.

“This whole area of Chichester and its surrounding countryside is being systematically overdeveloped, the roads are constantly blocked from too much traffic, the sewage system is already unable to cope and the hospitals, schools, doctors surgeries and local services are already under great strain dealing with the number of extra people moving

into this area.”