Proposals for a small housing development in Hastings have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Wednesday (February 1), a planning inspector has dismissed plans to build a pair of semi-detached four-bedroom houses in Tile Barn Road.

The site itself was originally intended to be a green buffer between Tyrone Wildman house — a recently-built apartment building — and a factory in Gresley Road.

It was concerns around the loss of this green buffer — as well as the quality of life of future residents — which saw Hastings Borough Council refuse the scheme in December 2021. The council also had concerns about the development’s impact on the character and appearance of the area.

Proposed layout of the new Hastings homes

The developer took issue with the decision, arguing in its appeal that the council’s housing shortfall meant the scheme should have been given a presumption in favour of development.

But this view was not shared by the planning inspector, who agreed with the council’s assessment of the site and proposals.

In their report, the inspector wrote: “As identified above the proposal would have a harmful effect on the character and appearance of the area as well as the living conditions of future occupiers.

“Overall, I find that the adverse impacts of the proposed development would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against the policies in the [National Planning Policy] Framework when taken as a whole. The presumption in favour of sustainable development therefore does not apply.”

