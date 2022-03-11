‘Internal disputes and infighting’ at Steyning Parish Council prompts action

Horsham District Council received eight code of conduct complaints against Steyning parish councillors in 2019, 15 in 2020 and 26 in 2021.

Over this span the parish council has accounted for the vast majority of complaints received by HDC and could have cost, along with the all-encompassing issues, an estimated £65,000 per annum to deal with.

HDC is now proposing to bring in Hoey Ainscough Associates Limited to help improve the way the parish council operates and deal with the underlying issues.

The Steyning Centre. Photo by Derek Martin

In a letter to the parish council last month, HDC’s monitoring officer Sharon Evans described how generally the complaints were from councillors against councillors, but there were some made by members of the public or ex-councillors.

She wrote: “The overall position, and the behaviour and the internal disputes and infighting between the factions has not improved and as you are aware there has been ongoing difficulties over a significant period of time.”

There are two ongoing investigations and 15 outstanding code of conduct complaints (an officers’ report says it is now 16), with a total of more than 1,600 pages of complaints documentation, counter complaints, evidence and examples of alleged bad behaviour.

Meanwhile the day-to-day position at the parish council ‘has not improved and as stated if anything is deteriorating’, Ms Evans added.

Due to the ongoing ‘bad feeling’, the more recent and previous history surrounding the parish council and the resources being expended by HDC, she described having no choice but to consider an ‘alternative way forward’.

If agreed, Hoey Aniscough Associates would carry out a review and then support the parish council with the aim of helping it work more effectively and rebuild its reputation.

All parish councillors and the clerk would be interviewed and a specific action plan and formal report would be submitted to both SPC and HDC and then published along with its conclusions and recommendations.

Work could start as early as this month, with current and future complaints and investigations suspended while this review is undertaken and support provided, unless a complaint is deemed so serious that it must be looked at immediately.

The support could cost around £12,000 plus VAT, a bill which would be picked up by HDC.

A report on the situation is due to be discussed by HDC’s standards committee on Wednesday (March 16).

Ms Evans letter concludes: “There is a real desire to help Steyning Parish Council function more effectively and to be able to concentrate on working and delivering for their residents without the internal fighting and backbiting. Undoubtedly, there are hard-working councillors within Steyning and there is a passion for local democracy. It is hoped, by engaging these specialist experts to conduct a thorough review and offer support, this will enable you to focus on improvement and a clear way forward.

“In order for this approach to have the best chance of success, it needs all councillors to fully engage with this process. It is hoped that this open letter will aide internal discussions between yourselves and I can provide further information and detail if necessary.”

Steyning Parish Council has been approached for comment.

