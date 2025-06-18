Parish council steps in to brighten up West Sussex village after district summer planting funding withdrawn

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 18th Jun 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 15:04 BST
Lancing Parish Council has stepped in to brighten up the village after Adur District Council withdrew funding for the summer planting scheme.

Staff and volunteers worked together to put colour into the shopping centre over the summer months by planting up the empty containers.

Lancing Parish Council said: "Due to financial pressures, Adur District Council have had to withdraw funding for the planting and upkeep of the village planters, effective immediately.

"We couldn’t stand by and watch our village go without its summer colour. So, with the help of a small team of staff, councillors, and incredible volunteers, we’ve already started planting to brighten up our streets!"

Lancing Parish Council staff, councillors and incredible volunteers have started planting to brighten up the village streetsplaceholder image
Lancing Parish Council staff, councillors and incredible volunteers have started planting to brighten up the village streets

The parish council is now looking at ways to keep Lancing blooming.

The council explained: "This is just a temporary solution, and now we need your support to create a long-term plan that will keep Lancing looking lovely all year round.

"Whether you can volunteer your time, share ideas, help water the plants near you, or just want to be part of the conversation - we’d love to hear from you. Your voice matters.

"We’re working on a proposal to present to ADC that truly reflects our community’s spirit and strength - but we need to act quickly. If you’re willing to help or want to stay updated, please get in touch with us directly. Together, we can keep Lancing blooming."

