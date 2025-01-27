Parliamentarians join blackcurrant growers in advocating for sustainable farming solutions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I (SBF GB&I) this week brought together MPs with their local blackcurrant growers to discuss how to boost both productivity and sustainability in the sector. The event was an opportunity to talk through challenges, as well as opportunities for innovation and investment.

The reception in Parliament showcased the findings of the latest Ribena blackcurrant growers’ survey, which highlights the industry’s resilience and the areas in which government support is needed to overcome climate and economic pressure. With over 90% of all British grown blackcurrants being used to make Ribena, ensuring the long-term viability of the environments they grow in is a priority for SBF GB&I.

The survey indicates that 93% of growers identify adverse weather conditions as a primary concern with three-quarters expecting extreme weather to have the greatest impact on their businesses in the next five to ten years. Increasingly unpredictable conditions, from hotter summers to milder winters, are affecting harvests and long-term planning.

Despite the hurdles, growers are embracing new technologies to enhance productivity and sustainability. Nearly two-thirds are adopting advanced data management systems, over half are using robotics and automation and 40% are investing in renewable energy solutions.

Ribena's blackcurrant growers Peter Reeves (left), Michael Reeves (second from right), and Tom Maynard (right) join their local MP Kieran Maynard and COO Elise Seibold in the House of Commons at the industry celebration

Elise Seibold, Chief Operating Officer at SBF GB&I comments: “Our blackcurrant growers’ survey is an invaluable tool for understanding the challenges and opportunities facing the community of growers behind every bottle of Ribena. Working closely with MPs and policymakers enables us to invest in innovative technologies and practices that enhance the farms we work with while safeguarding the environment we all live and work in. It’s a key part of our company value of Growing for Good, which guides everything we do at SBF GB&I.”

Growers are using this reception as an opportunity to urge the Government to take action to secure the future of the blackcurrant industry by:

Backing innovation and R&D: Flexible funding and support for new technologies are crucial to maintaining competitiveness.Reforming funding streams: Enhancements to the Sustainable Farming Incentive could make it more accessible to growers.Improving access to grants: Support for new equipment, technology, and skills development is needed to drive sustainability and growth.Bringing together growers and MPs at this event, SBF GB&I continues to secure a sustainable future for blackcurrant farming in harmony with nature. The business continues to go to extra lengths to protect the British blackcurrant crop, ensuring it can continue to produce its delicious Ribena drinks for years to come.