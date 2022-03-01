Permission for Hastings gambling arcade turned down

On Wednesday (February 23), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee turned down an application from high street gambling chain Merkur Slots to open a 24-hour adult gaming centre (ACG) in place of the former Cash Generator pawnbrokers in Queens Road.

While recommended for approval, the proposals saw significant criticism from councillors who argued it would have a negative impact on the surrounding area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queens Road Cash Generator store

Among those to raise concerns, ward councillor Judy Rogers (Lab) who said: “This is not a town centre premises; it is actually out of the town centre just. It is in Queens Road, which is a mix of both commercial and residential, but it is predominantly residential.

“There is residential above the proposed development, there is residential either side, there is residential opposite and at its exact rear there are cottages all of which are within ten metres of these premises, which are going to be open 24 hours a day, every day, 365 days of the year.

“Of course it is going to impact on the local community. It is going to involve people in gambling, in accruing debts. It is very easy in these places to just keep putting money in and money in. That is not what we want.”

Cllr Rogers went on to say such premises would contribute to crime and anti-social behaviour, as well as have a significant social impact.

Similar views were shared by committee members, who shared concerns about the impact of the premises on the surrounding community.

Several members were keen to stress that their objections were not based on a ‘moral’ position on gambling, but due concerns about the impact of its 24-hour opening times and nature of the business of the community.

However, officers warned this line of objection would be difficult to maintain as there was no evidence of an ‘overconcentration’ of gaming centres in the town or surrounding area. Similar decisions to refuse had been overturned at appeal in the past, officers warned.

Officers also said the applicant — which also trades as the Cashino chain — had indicated they would accept shorter opening hours and had suggested trading between 8am to 2am instead of 24 hours.

Ultimately, however, the committee came to the conclusion that the development would create noise and disturbance ‘out of keeping’ with the surrounding area and be of a use that was ‘harmful’ to the town’s most vulnerable residents’ health and wellbeing.

While this was decision received unanimous supported, officers reiterated warnings that the decision was likely to be overturned at appeal.

“I think that is something we will want to chance,” replied committee chairman Alan Roberts (Lab).

Have you read: Sunshine could be to blame for February building fire in Horam

While considering the application, councillors heard that the business would be responsible for preventing problem gambling through the conditions on its ‘bingo premises licence’, which was secured through an application in October last year.

The licensing application was originally due to go before a panel of councillors, but the hearing did not go ahead as the sole objector — a limited company linked to Palace Amusements in White Rock — withdrew its representations.

As a result, the licence is to be granted without a hearing taking place.

For further information on the planning application, see reference HS/FA/21/00443 on the Hastings Borough Council website.