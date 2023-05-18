Calls to ban HGVs from using a road in Hastings are set for consideration by a senior county councillor next week.

On Monday (May 22), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is set to consider a petition calling for HGVs to be banned from using Lower Park Road — a mostly-residential road which runs beside Alexandra Park.

The petition also calls on the council to reduce part of the road’s speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph, something campaigners say would improve highway safety.

While the final decision falls with Cllr Dowling, county council officers say such works would not be “a priority” for the authority given its limited resources, so would not normally be included in its annual works programme.

Lower Park Road, Hastings

Officers also point to crash data supplied by Sussex Police, which show there have been three crashes resulting in slight personal injury within Lower Park Road for the three-year period up to January 2023. None of the crashes were attributed to excessive or inappropriate speed or involved HGVs, officers say.

They also said that a recent speed survey showed the average speed of motorists using the road was already fairly low, measuring between 21 mph and 23 mph depending on which direction they were travelling.