Petition to Michael Gove to fight against ‘urbanisation’ is delivered by ‘March for Manhood’ group

The fight to tackle ‘urbanisation’ has taken another set forward after a petition signed by more than 5,000 people was delivered to Michael Gove. Pic Courtesy of Roger Mavity SUS-220215-140625001

March for Manhood group leaders Joan Foster, Melissa Smith, Andrew Kerry Bedell, Roger Mavity, sent the petition to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government in hopes of a response to the growing issue of what many people feel is the over-development of the Manhood Peninsular area to the south of Chichester.

The petition, signed by 5,195 people, has been sent to try and engage Mr Gove or his staff into conversation about the area’s development.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the protest on Saturday, January 30 in Chichester when the petition was given to a cardboard cut of Mr Gove, but has since officially been given to the man in question.

In the letter the group emphasised the need for the point that the area ‘simply could not cope with any more housing.’

The petition also hoped that the strong local opinion could help change the Government’s views on the local housing arrangement:

“We have been campaigning for three years now and groups on the Manhood Peninsula and the Harbour Villages are working together and will continue to campaign until Government changes its housing allocation to Chichester District.

“We hear repeatedly that the South East is full: Government planning needs to recognise that protection not over-development should be the aim.