Petworth Cemetery public toilet plans withdrawn after numerous objections

Plans for a new portaloo at Hampers Green Cemetery in Petworth have been withdrawn. Pic: Steve Robards

The proposal would see the addition of a portaloo and a new pathway be built for Hampers Green Cemetery in Petworth.

Resident Shaun Guy had branded the plans 'disrespectful' due to the activity that would have potentially have come into the cemetery where his daughter is buried.

Along with Mr Guy's opposition, many other local residents had written in their objections to the public toilet plans.

Alex Ransom, assistant planner at Chichester District Council said: “Policy SD7 (Relative Tranquillity) states the development proposals in highly tranquil and intermediate tranquillity areas should conserve and enhance, and not cause harm to, relative tranquillity.

"It is believed the addition of this scheme into the cemetery will have an adverse impact on the tranquillity of the cemetery.

"This will likely be through users of the facility from outside of the cemetery and the emptying and maintenance of the toilet.

“BSI Standard also specifies that portable toilets should be emptied once a week to meet sanitary requirements, this is assumed to be the case in this application.

"This will consist of an lorry or tanker using the small gate entrance and an operative running a hose to the toilet and a waste suction machine emptying the facility.

"The presence of the lorry/tanker in this environment and noise of the pumps is believed not to comply with Policy SD7.

"It also thought not to comply with an aspect of the Petworth Neighbourhood Plan which seeks to protect and enhance people’s experience of the National Park and Petworth through protecting and enhancing Local Green Spaces.”

Applicant Petworth Town Council officially announced their withdrawal with their submission of their letter of withdrawal to the South Downs National Park Authority.