Phoenix Centre in Lewes: Day centre services to be taken in-house by council

A day centre for the elderly in Lewes could be taken in-house by East Sussex County Council at the start of April 2019.

Earlier in 2018 the Tory-led authority decided to make a number of changes to adult social care services as it looked to make cost savings.

One of these proposals affected day centre services run by the Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA).

While it was agreed to close the Isabel Blackman Centre in Hastings and the Charter Centre in Bexhill, The Phoenix Centre in Lewes was to remain open as the unit delivered value for money and there were a lack of alternative services in the local area.

The county council planned to re-tender the services when the current contract came to an end in March 2019.

However only one bid was received and this was significantly higher than the £56 per day per client, which is the current price of the service.

Therefore Phoenix Centre services are set to be delivered by the council’s older peoples directly provided services from April 1, 2019.

The lead member for adult social care and health is set to make the final decision next Tuesday (January 8).

It is anticipated the 12 staff would transfer across to the county council.

According to an officers’ report the recommendation is proposed so the service is sustained and an unplanned closure is avoided, while clients receive continuity of service with staff likely to transfer.