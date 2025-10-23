Photos and video: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visits Peacehaven Mosque following arson attack

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Peacehaven Mosque on Thursday, October 23.

The Prime Minister was photographed during a visit in the morning.

The visit comes after an arson attack at the building on in Phyllis Avenue on the night of Saturday, October 4.

Police said there were reports of two individuals spraying accelerant on the front door before setting it alight.

An investigation was then launched by the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team and Sussex Police announced on Wednesday, October 23, that detectives have arrested three further suspects.

This article will be updated as more information comes through.

