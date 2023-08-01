BREAKING
Plan for 35 flats at Bognor Regis' arcade to go ahead as funding approved

Approval of £8 million of funding for the development above Bognor Regis arcade was approved by Arun District’s Full Council.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:17 BST

The plan is for 35 flats, roof extensions and renovations above the arcade and had funding approved at the Full Council meeting on Wednesday July 19th.

Conservative councillors said there were not enough options presented to the council for consideration, and that the £7,991,069 investment for 35 flats was not value for money – especially since it would be making an annual loss from revenue generated of £28,646.

The Brownfield Land Release Fund grant given to Arun by national government will pay for £628,322 of the investment.

Architect's design for possible redevelopment of Bognor Regis Arcade (Credit: Arun District Council)Architect's design for possible redevelopment of Bognor Regis Arcade (Credit: Arun District Council)
Liberal Democrat and Labour councillors said these plans were to clean up the mess of a previous Conservative administration who had purchased the arcade in 2017, and make the best of a bad situation.

Council officers said members could wait and explore other options and get stuck with maintenance costs for the arcade roof, sell it off at a net loss from original purchase or go with current plans and rely on business rates, and increased foot traffic from the new flats, within the arcade to offset yearly losses.

The officers outlined that if they did not at least conduct renovations to the roof of the arcade, it would cost the council £400,000 a year to maintain as it is.

Members also took issue with the look of the flats, with Simon McDougall (Lab, Pevensy Ward) saying he would personally not approve the plans as they currently look, but the development in principle he agreed with.