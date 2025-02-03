The Lindfield Society has presented their case for the refusal of a 90-home development to the Planning Inspectorate.

Gladman Developments applied to Mid Sussex District Council in February 2024 for outline planning permission for the development at land off Scamps Hill, Lindfield.

The application, which was also for public open space, landscaping and a vehicular access point, received many objection letters.

In August 2024, Gladman Developments submitted an Appeal Against Non Determination, saying the council had not given notice of its decision to either approve or refuse the application within the appropriate, eight week period. People can view the application (DM/24/0446) and appeal, which is still pending (AP/24/0044), at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

John Dawson recently who presented the Lindfield Society’s case for refusal. He said: “We believe that there is a strong case to be made to reject this appeal.”

His statement covered a range of concerns, like whether the development would go against the aims of the District Plan, or whether upholding the appeal would mean ignoring the Government’s new National Planning Policy Framework.

The full statement was published at lindfieldsociety.org.uk on January 31, 2025.

Mr Dawson, a member of the Lindfield Society’s committee, said: “Lindfield is a category 2 settlement in terms of the District Plan, meaning that it is one of the District’s larger villages. But, not withstanding that categorisation, it is still a village.”

He said the society understands that the village must grow to meet changing needs, but said this growth needs to be managed ‘in a way that respects and conserve Lindfield’s special character and rural location’. He said: “Development sites should be chosen carefully in consultation with the local community with regard to the type of development needed by our community. Such development should not overwhelm the already overburdened infrastructure and service facilities, and should avoid the village becoming just a dormitory town for Haywards Heath.”

Mr Dawson said Lindfield has seen ‘extensive development’ in recent years and said its infrastructure is ‘stretched to breaking point’.

He said: “Local schools are full, the road network cannot cope and we have a medical centre that now has a patient list of 11,000 but cannot recruit additional doctors simply because their building is too small.”

He also highlighted ‘the relative remoteness’ of the Scamps Hill site, which he said ‘challenges the assumption that this is a sustainable and safe location for housing development’. He said: “This would inevitably be a car dependent development, contrary to national policy, making a difficult situation even worse.”

Mr Dawson said the proposed development would provide 90 houses ‘to meet the District’s newly determined shortfall and temporary building jobs’. But he said the houses ‘do not meet an identified shortfall need within Lindfield’, adding that 60 of the houses would be ‘executive market homes’. He said: “(This) will do nothing to address the principal problem at both national and local level, namely a serious shortfall in the building of affordable and social housing, principally to meet a need for social rent.”

He said Lindfield’s separation from Haywards Heath and Scaynes Hill is ‘constantly under challenge’, adding: “We are very sensitive to the danger of the village losing its distinctiveness by becoming absorbed into a suburb of Haywards Heath.”

He said: “Scamps Hill Road, the B2111, has long served as a boundary against further northwards encroachment into the fields and countryside beyond the settlement boundary that have always preserved Lindfield’s rural character. Gladman’s scheme would breach that boundary.”