Plan for new community hall and medical centre in East Sussex village gets go ahead

Mayfield is set to get a new community hall and medical centre after Wealden councillors voted in favour of the plan.

Wealden District Council made the announcement on Tuesday, April 22, saying the decision marked ‘a significant step forward’ for residents in the area.

The council said planning permission had been approved at the Planning Committee North meeting, and said the aim is to start the project this summer.

The re-development means the existing community hall in Mayfield will be demolished for new facilities. The council said the project will include a modern community hall and a health centre, associated parking and ‘thoughtfully designed’ hard and soft landscaping.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said: “The new medical centre will be vital for the community of Mayfield and Five Ashes along with adjoining parishes. Having access to high-quality healthcare close to home means residents can receive the care they need, when they need it, in a facility designed for comfort and efficiency. This new centre will offer essential services in a state-of-the-art environment, ensuring that everyone in the area has a reliable place to turn to for their health and well-being.”

The scheme has evolved since the approval of a previous submission in 2022 to allow project costs to be brought back within budget. They council said the design of the new building considers the site’s unique characteristics, as well as the High Weald landscape and historic surroundings.

The project to build the new hall and health centre is being undertaken in partnership between Wealden District Council and Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council.

Ian Parker, chairman of Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council, said: “I am so grateful to all who have worked tirelessly to get the project to this point and look forward to making further progress over the next few months and to reaching more crucial milestones. We are proud to be closer to the provision of this important building for our community in partnership with Wealden District Council and to the legacy it will provide for future generations of Mayfield and Five Ashes.”