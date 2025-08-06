Planning application for listed building on Sussex farm goes to South Downs National Park Authority
The application has been posted at publicnoticeportal.uk as it involves a listed building.
WD Passmore & Sons has proposed the imposition of an agricultural occupancy restriction on the currently unrestricted Dairy Cottage at Applesham Farm, Coombes Road, Coombes.
The proposal has been made in association with a separate application to remove such restriction from Guard House at Applesham Farm, Coombes Road, Coombes.
The planning notice for SDNP/25/02906/FUL was published on July 31 and the deadline for comments is August 21. Related documents may be viewed and commented on at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications
