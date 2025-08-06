Planning application for listed building on Sussex farm goes to South Downs National Park Authority

A planning application involving a listed building on a Sussex farm has been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application has been posted at publicnoticeportal.uk as it involves a listed building.

WD Passmore & Sons has proposed the imposition of an agricultural occupancy restriction on the currently unrestricted Dairy Cottage at Applesham Farm, Coombes Road, Coombes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal has been made in association with a separate application to remove such restriction from Guard House at Applesham Farm, Coombes Road, Coombes.

Lambing season at Coombes. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

The planning notice for SDNP/25/02906/FUL was published on July 31 and the deadline for comments is August 21. Related documents may be viewed and commented on at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications