Proposals for a new build in Peasmarsh have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published last Friday (January 13), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected to plans to build a four-bedroom house on garden land, which is linked to a bungalow known as Teviot in Malthouse Lane.

The original application had been refused by Rother District Council in November 2021, due to concerns around its “cramped” design and poor vehicle access.

The inspector only upheld one of these concerns during the appeal, concluding there would not be highway safety issues resulting from the scheme. They did, however, agree that the scheme would harm the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

Proposed development

