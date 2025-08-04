Planning round-up: Resurfacing, tree works and new community spaces among latest Worthing applications

Recent planning applications, submitted to Worthing Borough Council, show a range of proposals designed to improve infrastructure, enhance green spaces, and adapt building use in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications registered between July 21 and 25 include resurfacing works, conservation area tree maintenance, and the conversion of buildings to community or residential use.

Road resurfacing and parking bollards proposed for Heene Place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A practical application (AWDM/0794/25) proposes the resurfacing of the southern end of Heene Place with tarmac, alongside the installation of removable parking bollards. The work is intended to improve both road quality and parking management in the area.

Recent planning applications, submitted to Worthing Borough Council, show a range of proposals designed to improve infrastructure, enhance green spaces, and adapt building use in the town. (Sussex World stock image)

Saxon House set for redevelopment

A redevelopment is proposed at Saxon House, Little High Street under application AWDM/0891/25. The building, currently used as offices, would be converted to a community and office hub. Key features of the plan include:

– A glazed single-storey front extension;

– A two-storey rear extension housing a lift;

– A sensory garden with perimeter fencing;

– New terrace and balustrade, solar panels, and mobility scooter store;

– Various fenestration alterations

In addition, a separate application (AWDM/0917/25) seeks advertisement consent for five non-illuminated signs on the building’s front and side elevations.

Guest House conversion to HMO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 111 Marine Parade, a new proposal (AWDM/0954/25) seeks to convert Marine View from a guest house (Class C1) to a large house in multiple occupation (HMO), classed as sui generis under planning legislation. If approved, this would accommodate multiple tenants under a shared residential arrangement.

Multiple tree works notified across Worthing

Several tree-related applications were submitted, some under Tree Preservation Orders (TPOs) and others within conservation areas:

– AWDM/0893/25 & AWDM/0973/25 – 7 Warwick Place: Crown reduction and thinning of one mulberry tree and one apple tree;

– AWDM/0895/25 – 61 Manor Road: Reduction of a horse chestnut tree in the Heene Conservation Area;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– AWDM/0897/25 – Denton Gardens: Pruning of an ash tree to maintain clearance from a nearby building;

– AWDM/0898/25 – Moonraker, 20 Gorse Lane: Felling and replacement of 17 diseased ash trees under TPO No.5 of 1991;

Additional minor developments:

Other registered applications include:

– AWDM/0805/25 – 64B Chapel Road: Consent for new fascia signage;

– AWDM/0929/25 – 78 Portland Road (Christchurch Hall Apartments): Application to replace a front door;

Public consultation open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can view all planning applications online at: www.adur-worthing.gov.uk, or in person at: Worthing Town Hall, Chapel Road, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Written representations must be submitted within:

– 21 days of publication for applications in conservation areas or involving listed buildings;

– 14 days for all other applications

Submit via the online form or by post to: Stephen Cantwell, Planning Services Manager, Worthing Town Hall, Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 1HA

To see planning applications in your area, visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk/