Plans for 1,250 new homes between Barnham and Eastergate submitted

This section of the wider BEW site is south of Barnham Road but north of the railway line.

An outline application for the homes, alongside a care home/senior care accommodation, primary school, neighbourhood centre, extra parking for Barnham Railway Station including a drop off facility, land for a cricket pitch and small pavilion as well as the majority of the planned Lidsey Rife Linear Park.

There would also be expansion areas for St Philip Howard Catholic School.

Illustrative masterplan for the site

Outline planning permission is being sought for the development from Arun District Council.

The southern section of the realigned A29 would meet up with the northern phase, already granted planning permission by the county council last year, at a new roundabout on the Barnham Road.

If the development is approved the section of the A29 from Barnham Road to the railway line would be built, the remainder to the south of the line would be delivered separately once the funding and land is available.

Meanwhile an east-west link road through the development would join to the separate Cala Homes parcel at Westergate.

Both this and the realigned A29 would include segregated cycle and pedestrian cycle paths.

A ‘green link’ off-road connection would be created between Eastergate via Church Lane and St Philip Howard.

There would also be a pedestrian/cycle link from the drop-off loop to Gospond Road to improve connectivity with the railway station.

The neighbourhood centre would include a community facility as well as commercial, retail and leisure space.

An indicative timescale for the development suggests if construction begins in 2023 it could take until 2033 to complete.

To view the plans visit www.arun.gov.uk/weekly-lists using code BN/11/22/OUT.